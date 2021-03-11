March 11, 2021

  • 59°

Chesapeake council to meet tonight in special session

By Staff Reports

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake village council will meet tonight in special session.

Mayor Kim Oldaker said the meeting, set for 6 p.m., would focus on hiring of police officers for the village.

This is the second special session for council this month. They met last week in an executive session on personnel matters.

The next regular meeting of council is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 2.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business