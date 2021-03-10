Ironton Little Caesars ready for business at new location

Little Caesars has been in business in Ironton for more than three decades and, on Tuesday, the company opened the doors on its new restaurant in the city, located at 219 S. Ninth St.

“We just want to thank the entire community for their support over the years,” Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM Management Group, said. “And this allows us to invest back into the community more.”

The new building replaces the chain’s previous location, which was located on Fourth Street and had served the company since it first opened in the city.

Donahue-Moore said the South Ninth Street location, just off the U.S. 52 interchange, will offer better convenience to their customers and that it will be the first Little Caesars in the region to offer indoor dining.

Several local officials, including Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II, police chief Pam Wagner and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce director Shirley Dyer, were on hand for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this grand opening,” Dyer said. This is a great, easy access location with a large drive-thru and indoor dining.”

Donahue-Moore said the location will employ about 30 people.

With the increased concerns for social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the location offers online ordering, where customers can use the Pizza Portal for a no contact lobby experience, pickup their online order in the drive thru or use delivery.

In celebration of the grand re-opening customers could register to win free Pizza For A Year. And, in a partnership with Pepsi, the first 150 customer orders received a free 20 ounce bottle of one of their the new products, Major Mountain Dew, Major Mountain Dew Zero or Dr. Pepper Zero.