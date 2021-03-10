Alex Johnson Jr.

Jan. 3, 1929–March 10, 2021

Alex Johnson Jr., 72, of Wheelersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Randall Residence of Wheelersburg.

Alex was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Scioto County, to the late Alex and Marie Legg Johnson.

Alex was a former resident of Columbus, where he lived for many years and was employed by Owens Illinois. He retired after many years of service and he enjoyed his hobby of being a locksmith in retirement.

Alex was a quiet yet witty man that was so kind. He treated everyone with respect and dignity, his goodness will be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by two sisters, Cleo Compton, of Anaheim, California, and Juanita Darnell, of Ironton.

Graveside services for Alex will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Haverhill Cemetery, with Pastor Roger Lavender officiating.

Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles .com.