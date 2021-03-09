Sally Click

April 19, 1927–Jan. 21, 2021

Sally (Truby) Click, 93, of Ironton, passed away Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Click was born April 19, 1927, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late William Walter Truby and Lucille (Capper) Truby.

On March 16, 1947, Sally married John Robert Click who preceded her in death on January 23, 2007.

Mrs. Click along with her husband were the former owner/operators of Tri-State Nursery and members of Central Christian Church in Ironton

She is survived by her two children, Kelli Click, of Ironton, and Jeff (Elaine) Click, of Venice, Florida; two grandsons, Jason (Kim) Click, of Powell, and Josh (Emily) Click, of Ironton; and three great-grandchildren, Avery Click, Jacob Click and Ryan Click.

Graveside services will be noon Saturday in Woodland Cemetery, with Minister Jim Williams officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Click family with arrangements.

