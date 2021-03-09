March 9, 2021

  • 66°

Mary Christian

By Obituaries

Published 11:15 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Mary Christian

Mary Christian, 42, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christian Family Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

