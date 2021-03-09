Mary Christian
Mary Christian, 42, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christian Family Cemetery.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
