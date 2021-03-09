Mary Christian

Mary Christian, 42, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christian Family Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.