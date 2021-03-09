March 9, 2021

  • 66°

Joyce Simpkins

By Obituaries

Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Joyce Simpkins

Joyce Carol Simpkins, 74, of Kenova, West Virginia, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business