Hattie Hayes

Hattie Ernestine Berry Hayes, 93, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2012. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rockwood Baptist Church in Chesapeake.

