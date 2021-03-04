Alice Carter

Alice Marie Carter, 60, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.