March 3, 2021

  • 27°

Tamara Smurr

By Obituaries

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Tamara Smurr

March 14, 1959–Feb. 27, 2021

 

Tamara Sue Smurr, 61, of Kitts Hill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Tamara was born March 14, 1959, in Ironton, a daughter to Don Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, and Gail (O’Neill) Culp, of Gahanna.

Tammy was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and a retiree of the State of Ohio Treasury Department.

She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, reading, and watching cooking shows. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and the Community Bible Study Group.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Abigail Smurr, of Pennsville, New Jersey, and Hannah Smurr, of Gahanna; siblings: Jeff Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, and Lu-Ann Jenkins, of Gahanna; granddaughter, Adalynn; two grandsons, Mark and Mike; as well as a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 1004 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ironton City Council is discussing the idea of two-hour parking limits for downtown. Do you think this would be a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business