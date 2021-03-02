March 3, 2021

Sharon Leffingwell

By Obituaries

Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Sharon Leffingwell

Sharon Rose Leffingwell, 83, of Proctorville, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

