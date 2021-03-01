Lady Tigers end season with win

Jim Walker

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers had a happy ending.

The Lady Tigers ended their season with a 51-20 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday.

Ironton used a balanced offense as six different players scored led by Isabel Morgan with 14 points and Kirsten Williams had 10. Evan Williams got 8 points while Chasity Cecil and Lilly Zornes — the team’s lone senior — scored 7 points each.

Emily Cheatham cored 9 points and Ayonna Carr 7 for the Lady Trojans.

Morgan hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Williams added a trifecta as Ironton took a 14-4 first quarter lead.

Zornes hit a trey and scored 5 points while Kirsten Williams and Morgan had 4 points each in the second quarter and the Lady Tigers opened up a 30-11 halftime cushion.

Ironton held Portsmouth to 3 points in the third quarter and went up 40-14 as Evan Williams had 5 points.

Kirsten Williams was 3-of-4, Morgan 2-of-2 and Cecil 1-of-2 from the foul line in the fourth quarter as Ironton converted 6-of-10 free throws to secure the win.

Portsmouth 4 7 3 6 = 20

Ironton 14 16 10 11 = 51

PORTSMOUTH (1-14, 0-14): Emily Cheatham 4 0 1-4 9, Nia Trinidad 1 0 2-5 4, Syd Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lexie Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 0 3-8 7, Kierston Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 6 0 6-17 20. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Cheatham Meadows.

IRONTON (8-9, 7-7): Mary Lackey 0 0 0-1 0, Chasity Cecil 1 1 2-4 7, Lilly Zornes 2 1 0-0 7, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 1-4 5, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 2 0 6-10 10, Isabel Morgan 2 2 4-6 14, Evan Williams 2 1 1-2 8, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5 14-27 51. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Lackey.