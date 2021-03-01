Geneva Renfroe

Geneva Greene Renfroe, of Willow Wood, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Renfroe.

The family will be having a private funeral service at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bob Dudding officiating. There will be a graveside committal service at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Bradshaw Cemetery in Arabia, that is open to the public.

