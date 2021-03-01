Fairland East Playground Fund awarded $5K grant from State Farm

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland East Playground Fund is excited to announce that it has received a $5,000 grant from State Farm Insurance and additional support locally from the Rickey Shifko State Farm Agency.

Shifko, whose agency began in Chesapeake in 2013 before moving to Proctorville in 2014, has taken the company’s “like a good neighbor” slogan to heart and was quick to pledge his support to helping with the playground. He helped secure the grant funding and has set up an additional fundraiser.

“I reached out to Benjamin Justice, our corporate analyst for funding requests, and he walked us through the process, and we were able to come through with $5,000,” Shifko said. “That was great, but to make that even better we are doing a quotes for partnership at the agency from March 1-31, 2021, called Quotes for Good.”

During that time period, anyone who contacts the agency to ask for a quote and mentions the Fairland Playground project will initiate an additional $10 donation from Rickey Shifko State Farm. These can be quotes on auto, homeowners or life insurance. People interested in a quote call or text Shifko and his team at 740-867-3137 or email rickey@rickeyshifko.com and include “Quotes for Good” in the subject line.

“I would love it if our agency could make an additional donation of somewhere around $1,000,” he said. “My goal is to earn the insurance and financial service business of every single individual in our community and hopefully this provides us with a chance to earn your business and help raise money for the playground.”

FEPF President Allison Ferguson said the committee is thrilled to have the support of Shifko and State Farm.

“I am so thankful for State Farm and the Rickey Shifko State Farm Agency,” she said. “We appreciate the support of our local businesses who demonstrate through their actions, that they are willing to invest in our community and strive to make it better for all. Rickey’s support, along with the additional funds raised through the Quotes For Good campaign in March will serve as an excellent example of living out State Farm’s intention to be a ‘good neighbor.’”

Rickey Shifko State Farm is licensed to write insurance and financial services anywhere in the state of Ohio. Visit https://www.rickeyshifko.com/?cmpid=kl8u_blm_0001 or find the agency on Facebook for more information.

The Fairland East Playground Fund is a 501c3 organization run by a group of volunteers and is not affiliated with Fairland Local School. Its sole mission is to raise the necessary funds to replace the existing playground structure with more up-to-date, inclusive equipment for all.

For more information, including the new design and ways to donate or get involved, visit the website at https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. To keep up with the latest news and fundraising events, follow the FEPF on Facebook and Instagram.