Russell Boster

Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation 2–3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

