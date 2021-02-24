Shelly Baker

Shelly Ann Baker, 65, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Wayne County, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.