Richard Pauley Sr.

Richard L. Pauley Sr., 70, of Proctorville, died on Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens of South Point.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 6–8 p.m. with immediate family at 5 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.