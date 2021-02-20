No change in state’s COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS — The state’s COVID-19 alert map saw no change for the third consecutive week in its latest update on Thursday, with 84 of Ohio’s 88 counties listed at Red Level Three.

Hamilton County is the sole listing at Purple Level Four, the most severe designation on the four-tier system.

Locally, Lawrence, Jackson and Scioto Counties are listed at Red Level Three, while Gallia County is one of four counties still at Orange Level Two.

Lawrence County has had two stints at the Level Three designation. The current and longest listing at that level began on Oct. 8, with no change for 19 weeks.

The system, compiled by the Ohio Department of Health, is determined by seven data indicators — New cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits and sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions — that identify the risk level for each county and a corresponding color code to represent that risk level.