Poet to kick off Ohio University Southern Writer’s Series

LeBlanc has published three books of poetry

The Ohio University Southern Writer’s Series kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a virtual session with poet Courtney LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is the author of “Beautiful & Full of Monsters,” “All in the Family” and “The Violence Within.”

She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press.

She received an MBA from the University of Baltimore and an MFA from Queens University in Charlotte.

The virtual session will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/3rGpSlB

Read her publications on her blog www.wordperv.com or follow her on Twitter @wordperv and Instagram @wordperv79.

Other upcoming Writer’s Series events include poet Caroline Earleywine on March 24 and poet and short story writer Amy Haddad on April 21.

For more information about the Writer’s Series, contact Barbara Biggs at costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.