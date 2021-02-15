OHSAA announces venues for winter state tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the venues for two upcoming state tournaments.

The ice hockey state tournament will be held March 13-14 at the OhioHealth Ice Haus in Columbus, which is attached to Nationwide Arena, while the wrestling state tournament will be split between three Central District high schools, Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nationwide Arena is not able to host the ice hockey state tournament on the dates scheduled by the OHSAA, and the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University is not able to host the wrestling state tournament.

“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

“The most important thing we are doing is giving our student-athletes a chance to compete. Our member schools and other tournament sites are to be commended for doing everything they can to provide these opportunities during the pandemic.”

In the coming days, the OHSAA will announce sites for the regional and state basketball tournaments. As previously announced, the swimming and diving state tournament will remain at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton February 24-27, the bowling state tournaments will remain at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl February 26-27 and March 5-6 and the gymnastics state tournament will remain at Hilliard Bradley High School March 5-6.

As in the past, the OHSAA will determine media access for all state tournaments. Each site determines media access for district and regional tournaments. See below for additional details. Credential applications for the state tournaments will be posted next week.

Ticketing information will be sent to member schools as the tournament move forward.

The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine ask that only family members attend athletic events at this time, with indoor facility capacity limits set at 15 percent of the capacity or 300 people, whichever is smaller, unless the venue has received a variance to accommodate more spectators.

Winter Sports Tournament Broadcast Media Coverage Details:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/Media/TournamentBroadcastRates.pdf

• Basketball: some sectional, district and regional games will have live video by the NFHS Network if the facility has NFHS equipment in their gym. Otherwise, live or delayed video is permitted by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply). The state tournaments are exclusive to Spectrum.

• Wrestling: the district tournaments can have live or delayed video coverage by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply). Live video of the state tournament will be available on the NFHS Network. Tape-delayed video is available for media (fees apply).

• Ice Hockey: the district tournaments can have live or delayed video coverage by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply). Live video of the state tournament will be available on the NFHS Network. Tape-delayed video is available for media (fees apply).

• Bowling: the district and state tournaments can have live or delayed video coverage by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply).

• Gymnastics: the district tournaments can have live or delayed video coverage by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply). Live video of the state tournament will be available on the NFHS Network. Tape-delayed video is available for media (fees apply).