DD Chili Fest canceled

The Lawrence County DD’s Annual Chili Fest & Craft Show, a fundraising and awareness event held each year as a part of DD Awareness Month in March, is canceled again for 2021.

“We are very saddened to have to cancel the event again this year, but there is no way we would be able to have the event and also abide by the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Julie Monroe, Lawrence County DD Superintendent.

The event, held at Dawson-Bryant Schools in Coal Grove, draws hundreds of visitors, including craft vendors and chili cook-off contestants.

“The Chili Fest event has been a staple in our community for over 20 years, and we plan on continuing the tradition when we are able to do so safely,” said Monroe.

In its place, the agency is working on a “Chili Fest Throwback” project that will include memorabilia and feature past winners of the long-standing event. The project will be accessible on the Lawrence County DD FB page and website in March.

For more information on Chili Fest, please contact Lecia Menshouse at the Lawrence County DD Board office at 740-532-7401.