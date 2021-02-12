Kathryn Dillon

Kathryn Fay Dillon, 66, of Proctorville, went home to our Lord on Feb. 11, 2021.

She led an extraordinary life of serving and helping others.

She knew no strangers and was immensely kind and gentle to all those the Lord put in her path.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Christine Pickett.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Dillon; three children, Porsche J. Dillon, Sarah K. Dillon, and John C. (Amanda) Dillon II; and sister, Charlene (Bill) Thomas.

There will be no funeral services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue.

Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dillon Family.