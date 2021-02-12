Indiana at Ohio State

Indiana (11-8, 6-6) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won two of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Ohio State is coming off a 73-65 win over Maryland on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE E.J.: Liddell has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 25 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has won its last three road games, scoring 81.3 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).