February 13, 2021

Hope Brown

Published 4:24 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Hope Ann “Weatherholt” Brown, 70, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

