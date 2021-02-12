Hope Brown
Hope Brown
Hope Ann “Weatherholt” Brown, 70, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
