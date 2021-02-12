Herd-Charlotte set for March 5
Staff Report
DALLAS, Texas – The Conference USA league office announced the rescheduling of Marshall men’s basketball home games with Charlotte for Mar. 5 at 7 p.m. and Mar. 6 at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Stadium.
The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
For all the latest information about Marshall men’s basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS and Android.
