Herd-Charlotte set for March 5

By Jim Walker

DALLAS, Texas – The Conference USA league office announced the rescheduling of Marshall men’s basketball home games with Charlotte for Mar. 5 at 7 p.m. and Mar. 6 at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Stadium.
The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
