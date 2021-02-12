2021 NFL Draft Order
2021 NFL Free Agent Draft
At Cleveland April 29-May 1
First Round
W L T Pct
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 15 0 .063
2. New York Jets 2 14 0 .125
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 4 12 0 .250
4. Atlanta Falcons 4 12 0 .250
5. Cincinnati Bengals 4 11 1 .281
6. Philadelphia Eagles 4 11 1 .281
7. Detroit Lions 5 11 0 .313
8. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 .313
9. Denver Broncos 5 11 0 .313
10. Dallas Cowboys 6 10 0 .375
11. New York Giants 6 10 0 .375
12. San Francisco 49ers 6 10 0 .375
13. Los Angeles Chargers 7 9 0 .438
14. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 .438
15. New England Patriots 7 9 0 .438
16. Arizona Cardinals 8 8 0 .500
17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 8 0 .500
18. Miami Dolphins 10 6 0 .625
19. Washington Football Team 7 9 0 .438
20. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 .500
21. Indianapolis Colts 11 5 0 .688
22. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 .688
23. New York Jets (from Seattle) 12 4 0 .750
24. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 4 0 .750
25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams) 10 6 0 .625
26. Cleveland Browns 11 5 0 .688
27. Baltimore Ravens 11 5 0 .688
28. New Orleans Saints 12 4 0 .750
29. Green Bay Packers 13 3 0 .813
30. Buffalo Bills 13 3 0 .813
31. Kansas City Chiefs 14 2 0 .875
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 5 0 .688
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
