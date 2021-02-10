Snow, ice expected overnight through Friday

Heaviest portion of winter storm forecast to bypass county

Lawrence County could see 1-3 inches of accumulation from a burst of winter weather moving into the region tonight.

According to James Zvolensky, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, which covers southern Ohio, a chance of freezing rain exists tonight, then transitioning into snow by Thursday morning.

He described the evening and night conditions as a “wintry mix” of sleet and snow.

“The rest of Thursday, we’ll see all snow,” he said, stating it would continue off and on through Friday night.

“It will be spread out,” he said of the snowfall.

As for ice accumulation, Zvolensky said the worst would be happening to the north, but parts of Lawrence County could see a ¼-inch accumulation.

“You dodged the bullet on the ice,” he said, stating that heavier ice and snowfall will take place in Kentucky and the southern coalfields of West Virginia and southwestern Virginia counties. He said the highest accumulation in Lawrence County will be in the southern portion of the county.

Temperatures in Lawrence County will not be as severe as the rest of Ohio, where they are expected to dip into single digits because of polar air moving into the region.

“You will probably be the warmest part of Ohio,” he said of lows, which are forecast in the 20s, then warming to the low 30s by Friday.

Still, while the weather will not be as severe, he said people should avoid driving on Thursday, unless necessary, and be cautious of slick roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lawrence County though 7 a.m. Friday and for 7 a.m. Thursday for Scioto County. A winter storm warning is in place for Boyd County, Kentucky and Cabell counties in West Virginia until 7 .am. on Friday.