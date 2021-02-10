Piketon’s FT shooting beats Pointers in OT
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
PIKETON — Road games are always tough.
The South Point Pointers saw a 7-point lead vanish in the fourth quarter and then they lost 55-54 in overtime to the Piketon Red Streaks on Tuesday.
Despite the lead in the fourth quarter, it was the Pointers who were whistled for fouls as Piketon converted 8-of-10 free throws while the Pointers did not shoot a foul shot.
In overtime, the Pointers got a pair of baskets by Austin Webb but the Red Streaks connected on a 5-of-9 from the foul line to get the win.
For the game, Piketon was 22-of-30 from the line including 13-of-19 over the fourth quarter and overtime.
South Point (13-4) was just 6-of-9 from the foul line for the game and did not attempt a free throw after the third quarter.
Webb finished with 23 points to lead the Pointers. Nakyan Turner had 20 points, 3 assists and 4 steals while Darry Taylor had 8 rebounds and Jake Adams grabbed 6.
Levi Gullion scored 18 points, Chris Chandler had 15 and Tra Swayne added 10 for Piketon (14-5).
The Pointers were up 11-10 at the end of the first quarter as Turner hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Webb added 4.
Turner hit another trey and scored 7 more points in the second quarter with Webb making four shots for 8 points and the lead was 26-24 at the half.
Gullion hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points for the Red Streaks.
The Pointers pulled away to a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter as four different players scored and the defense held Piketon to just 2 baskets and 3-of-4 from the line.
But in the fourth quarter, Webb hit a trifecta and scored 5 points but Gullion and Chandler each hit 3-pointers as the Red Streaks went 8-of-10 at the line with Tra Swayne going 4-of-5 as he scored 6 points.
Gullion was 2-for-2, Kydan Potts 2-of-4 and Swayne 1-of-2 at the line to account for Piketon’s offense.
The Pointers’ Mason Kazee took an 8-footer that went in and out as the buzzer sounded..
South Point hosts Chesapeake on Friday.
South Point 11 15 13 11 4 = 54
Piketon 10 14 8 18 5 = 55
SOUTH POINT (13-4): Jake Adams 1 1 0-0 5, Nakyan Turner 5 2 4-5 20, Erikai Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 1 0 0-0 2, Darryl Taylor 1 0 2-4 4, Austin Webb 10 1 0-0 23, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-44 6-9 54. 3-pt goals: 4-18. Rebounds: 31 (Taylor 8, Adams 6, Kazee 5). Assists: 10 (Turner 3, Kazee 3, Webb 2). Steals: 10 (Turner 4, Webb 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Adams, Taylor. 26
PIKETON (14-5): Levi Gullion 3 2 6-8 18, Shane Leedy 2 0 3-4 7, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Tra Swayne 2 0 6-8 10, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 0 2-4 2, Chris Chandler 2 2 5-6 15. Totals: 9 5 22-30 55. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
