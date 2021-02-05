Ohio’s COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS — The state’s COVID-19 alert map saw no change in its latest update on Thursday, with 84 of Ohio’s 88 counties listed at Red Level Three. Hamilton County is the sole listing at Purple Level Four, the most severe designation on the four-tier system.

Locally, Lawrence, Jackson and Scioto Counties are listed at Red Level Three, while Gallia County is one of four counties still at Orange Level Two.

Lawrence County has had two stints at the Level Three designation. The current and longest listing at that level began on Oct. 8, with no change for 17 weeks.

The system, compiled by the Ohio Department of Health, is determined by seven data indicators — New cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits and sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions — that identify the risk level for each county and a corresponding color code to represent risk level.

All counties in the state are currently listed with an “H,” indicating high incidence..

At his news conference on the pandemic on Thursday, DeWine said hospitalizations are down, which could lead to the lifting of the state’s curfew, currently set at 11 p.m.

“There are 2,252 people in our hospitals right now because of COVID, but these numbers are dropping,” DeWine said. “A week from today we’ll look at these numbers again, and if the trend continues, we may be able to remove the curfew if numbers stay under 2,500 for seven straight days.”

Last week, the curfew was moved to 11 p.m. from its original 10 p.m. time.

The state also listed its county-by-county numbers for highest occurrence.

Lawrence County was listed as the eighth highest in the state, with a case count of 586.9 per 100,000 people.