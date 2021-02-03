Keeping things bright

Once the holidays are out of the way, the gray of winter can seem unbearable, especially combined with the shortened length of the days and the frigid temperatures.

Couple that with the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and you have a recipe for a depressing stretch of weeks.

Which is why we were happy to hear of the efforts of one business in the county to organize a fun activity for the community during this time.

Chaille Shaw, the owner of Wild Ginger’s Homestead in Waterloo, has organized a safe event that will be ongoing for the next week or two.

The Winter Treasure Hunt consists of clues, posted on her business’s Facebook page, which will direct participants to a claim ticket. This can then be traded in for a prize package made up of donations from businesses throughout the county.

This isn’t the first time Shaw has put together something of this nature. Last year, she organized two scavenger hunts for the community.

And by brining in local businesses, she gives those who are facing difficulties during the pandemic a chance to promote themselves.

We at The Ironton Tribune are happy to assist her in this effort. The person who finds the ticket will present it at our office to claim the large prize basket.

We commend Shaw for her efforts to keep things lively in these trying times and hope everyone who takes part enjoys the search. Happy hunting!