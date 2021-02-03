February 4, 2021

  • 39°

Eddie Hardy

By Obituaries

Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Eddie Hardy

Eddie D. Hardy, 78, of Willow Wood, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson Hardy.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business