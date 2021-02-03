Eddie Hardy

Eddie D. Hardy, 78, of Willow Wood, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson Hardy.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.