Community Calendar – 2/3/2021

Today

ACTC Board Meeting

The Ashland Community and Technical College board of directors will meet in the Stewart Board Room at College Drive Campus at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday

Free COVID-19 Testing

From 11 a.m.– 2 p.m., Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers, in partnership with the National Guard, will provide no-cost COVID-19 at Ohio University Southern’s Rotunda. Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final. Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or Internet availability. Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available). Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, whether or not they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Feb. 15

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Feb. 16

Ironton BOE Meeting

The Ironton Board of Education will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Ironton High School cafeteria, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Feb. 23

LCRC Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.

March 4

Free COVID-19 Testing

From 11 a.m.– 2 p.m., Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers, in partnership with the National Guard, will provide no-cost COVID-19 at Ohio University Southern’s Proctorville campus. Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final. Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or Internet availability. Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available). Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, whether or not they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.