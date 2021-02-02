February 2, 2021

Douglas Ellis

Obituaries

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Douglas Ellis

Douglas Ray Ellis, 77, of Milton, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Michael D. Chapman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

