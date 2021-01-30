More file for local races

More candidates have begun filing for the 2021 elections, which will take place on Nov. 2.

This year’s races, which consist of city and village councils, township trustees and school board members, are non-partisan and will go on the general election ballot in the fall.

Nonpartisan candidates have until Aug. 4, 90 days before the general election, to submit their nominating petitions.

Here is the updates list of candidates who have filed so far:

COUNCIL RACES

Ironton City Council

• Nate Kline

• Bob Cleary

• Chris Perry

Chesapeake Council

• Jacob Wells

Coal Grove Council

• Brandon Bazell

Hanging Rock Council

• Timothy Dickens

South Point Council

• Mary Cogan

• Eric Rawlins

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE RACES

Aid Township

• Brian Pancake

Fayette Township

• Mike Finley

Elizabeth Township

• Ron Davis

Mason Township

• Stephen Colegrove

Perry Township

• Barry Blankenship

Rome Township

• Mark Bailey

• Brian Pinkerman

• Bryce Adkins

Union Township

• Cole Webb

Winsor Township

• Robert Burcham

• Larry Delawder

SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Chesapeake

• Nate Adkins

• Bobby Hamlin

Rock Hill

• Dennis Hankins

Symmes Valley

• Uriah Cade