Sports Memory Lane

January 29, 2021
How did the project start? We started in 2018 when Joey and I branched off from another project that we’d ended. Jason came on board ...
Read more
| Add your comment
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons are on a roll and in search of a share of the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Lady Dragons scored in ...
Read more
| Add your comment
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, surprised the political world by announcing that he would not seek a third term in office. The news ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 3:23 pm Friday, January 29, 2021
read more
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?
View Results