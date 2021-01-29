Associated Press High School Basketball Polls

Boys’ poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION 1

School Record Pts.

1, Cin. Elder (13) 14-1 188

2, Lakewood St. Edward (5) 9-1 148

3, Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 142

4, Massillon Jackson 13-1 114

5, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 111

6, Huber Hts. Wayne 10-1 82

7, Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 67

8, Pickerington North 7-2 49

9, Centerville (1) 9-2 44

10, Mentor 6-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Thomas Worthington (1) 38. Can. McKinley 34. Sylvania Northview 26. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. St. Xavier 12.

DIVISION 2

School Record Pts.

1, Lima Shawnee (11) 14-0 188

2, Akr. SVSM (7) 10-2 186

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 121

4, Rossford 11-0 119

5, Jonathan Alder (1) 11-0 114

6, Warrensville Hts. 11-1 110

7, Vincent Warren 10-1 63

8, Hamilton Ross 14-2 46

9, Akr. Buchtel 8-2 42

10, Struthers 13-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 18. Batavia 18.Trotwood-Madison 17. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Waverly 14. Shelby 12.

DIVISION 3

School Record Pts.

1, Harvest Prep (10) 9-0 177

2, Worthington Christian (3) 14-1 171

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4) 7-0 141

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 11-1 122

5, Fredericktown 14-0 105

6, Col. Crawford 14-0 95

7, Sardinia Eastern 15-1 78

8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 62

9, Jmstwn Greeneview (1) 12-2 38

(tie) Wheelersburg 14-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 32. Richwood N. Union (1) 12, Cin. Taft 17.

DIVISION 4

School Record Pts.

1, New Boston (9) 13-1 164

2, Columbus Grove (2) 9-1 156

3, Antwerp 11-1 143

4, Ottoville 13-2 124

5, New Mad. Tri-Village (4) 16-0 119

6, Cin. College Prep 7-1 60

7, Tol. Christian 10-2 58

8, Richmond Hts. (3) 4-4 54

(tie) Botkins (2) 13-2 54

10, McDonald 12-0 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 34. Glouster Trimble 31. Stewart Federal Hocking 18. Malvern 18. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 16. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Kalida 12

Girls’ poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls’ Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION 1

School Record Pts.

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 16-0 177

2, Mason 12-0 131

3, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 125

4, Newark (2) 16-1 114

5, Huber Hts. Wayne 12-1 89

6, Bellbrook (1) 14-2 88

7, Centerville 13-2 59

(tie) Sylvania Northview 11-1 59

9, Watkins Memorial 12-0 54

10, Reynoldsburg 8-3 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION 1

School Record Pts.

1, Thornville Sheridan (9) 12-1 169

2, Napoleon (3) 10-1 151

3, Granville (3) 16-1 129

4, Vinton County 15-1 108

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 101

6, Lima Bath 16-2 72

7, Alliance Marlington 13-2 60

8, Poland Seminary 14-1 56

9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 48

10, Circleville 11-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.

DIVISION 1

School Record Pts.

1, Berlin Hiland (18) 15-0 188

2, Cardington-Lincoln (1) 13-0 150

3, W. Liberty-Salem 15-0 129

4, Willard 13-1 106

5, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 95

6, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 72

7, Sardinia Eastern 17-2 66

8, Cin. Purcell Marian 10-1 45

9, Albany Alexander 14-2 44

10, Coal Grove 16-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.

DIVISION 1

School Record Pts.

1, Ft. Loramie (9) 16-1 163

2, Minster (8) 11-1 160

3, Berne Union 15-1 140

4, Ports. Notre Dame 14-1 116

5, Peebles 11-1 98

6, Xenia Christian Acad. (1) 13-1 93

7, Buckeye Cent. 15-1 68

8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 49

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-2 47

10, Newark Catholic 8-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.