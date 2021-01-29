Arts & Culture: Bad Keys of the Mountain 

How did the project start?

We started in 2018 when Joey and I branched off from another project that we’d ended. Jason came on board in 2019 and we’ve been working, playing shows and recording ever since.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Melodic, retro, surreal

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

Musically it always starts with picking up a guitar or sitting down at a piano, from there things unfold. A chord progression or melody will emerge. After that it’s just following it and seeing where it leads you. I might record it on my phone to get a different perspective on it. I find if I step back and observe, I can better see where an idea wants to go. Visually, it’s very similar. I may have an initial idea, or concept. But, I’m open to letting the process dictate the outcome.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I think I’ve gotten better at surrendering and being open to the creative process. There is a freedom in that, and the results are more natural and less contrived.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

My favorite tool is my brain. Creativity is about choices, that’s what’s so great about it. There are only a limited number of chords, notes, and combinations of those. But the creativity comes from the choices we make within those limitations.

What about being an artist fills your cup?

Why should others take interest in the arts? For me its just something inside that has to come out. I have a love/hate relationship with it really. On one hand the creative process is a release of all this “stuff” that’s inside my head. On the other hand, there’s not enough time in the day to get it all out, which can be frustrating. As for why someone should take an interest in the arts? Art is something that has the potential to be around for a lot longer than the artist. If you have it in you…you owe it yourself and the people you love to get it out.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

Just make art. Don’t worry about anyone’s opinion. If it’s in you, get it out. All that energy will find its way to the surface anyway. Why not express it in a productive and positive way.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

We have one album and are shopping it around for a distribution deal at the moment. Regardless of that, we’ll have it out by late spring. As for new material, we just started recording a new album with Eddie Ashworth a few weeks ago. Hopefully we will have that wrapped up later in 2021. If anyone is interested, just go to the band’s Facebook page for updates on the releases and shows, once they are safe.

What question do you never get asked that you would like to be asked? How would you answer?

I never get asked what my favorite Monty Python sketch is. I’d answer “I didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition” of course. You might have to google that 😉