January 27, 2021

Robert Mannon

Published 11:12 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Robert Mannon

Robert “Bobby” Allen Mannon, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a celebration of life service 2–6 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 16, 1421 Sixth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

