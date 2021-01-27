Pills, items to make meth found during traffic stop

Defective car equipment lead to a drug bust on Sunday night.

Around 6 a.m., Ironton Police officers stopped a car in the 2100 block of S. Third Street after noticing defective equipment on the vehicle.

During the stop, the officers confirmed the passenger, Jessie Stapleton, of Ironton, had an active warrant. But when they attempted make an arrest, Stapleton initially resisted before being taken into custody. During a search, the officers found two apparent illegal substances on Stapleton.

The driver, Jeffrey McKenzie, of Ironton, was then detained and the during a search of the vehicle, officers found various chemicals that are commonly used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Pills were found that appeared to be illegal narcotics.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of chemicals to manufacture drugs. They were arraigned in Ironton Municipal Court on Monday.

The investigation into this case continues.