Nita Watts

Sept. 21, 1940–Jan. 26, 2021

Nita Fitzwater Watts, 80, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Nita was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Omar, West Virginia, to the late Everett Wirt Fitzwater and Mary Neil Fitzwater Raines.

Nita worked as a nurse at Ironton General Hospital and was of United Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Watts; a son, Michael Chapman; a daughter, Lisa Warren; a brother, Charles Fitzwater and three sisters, Geraldine Turner, Devota Thompson and Gail Perdomo.

Nita is survived by a son, Bobby Chapman; sisters, Edna Reed and Carolyn Hamrick; three grandchildren, Lexi (Blake) Downing, Jennah Warren and Heather Taylor; six great-grandchildren, Ariana, Carter, Michael, Kaylinn, Alden and Parker; and a niece Mary Beth Thompson-Wise.

Services for Nita will be noon Saturday at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the noon service.

COVID-19 restrictions require masks and social distancing. Masks are not provided by the funeral home.

