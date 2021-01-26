Big 3rd quarter keys Lady Pointers by RH

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Lady Pointers could feel the Rock Hill Redwomen breathing down their necks.

So, they came out of the locker room at halftime creating a 6-foot scoring distancing as they outscored Rock Hill 19-8 and went on to post a 48-33 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

“We played with a lot of effort. The third quarter was the difference,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams. “We had good balance on offense. Camille (Hall) hit some big shots for us tonight.”

Karmen Bruton scored 6 of her 8 points in the first quarter as South Point went up 11-4.

Rock Hill cut the deficit to 17-12 at the half as Hadyn Bailey hit a trifecta and added a foul shot and Aleigha Matney had a bucket. Three different players had baskets for South Point.

But then came the third quarter as Camille Hall hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Kimrie Staley had 4 points and Sarah Roach and Sarah Mitchell each hit 3-pointers as the lead grew to 36-20.

Bailey scored 7 of Rock Hill’s 8 points in the quarter.

Cigi Pancake scored 8 of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Rock Hill outscored South Point 13-12, but the Lady Pointers halted any comeback hopes as Liz Ermalovich scored 4 points and Roach was 2-of-2 and Hall 2-of-4 at the foul line.

Hall led South Point (6-7, 5-6) with 11 points.

Bailey had a game-high 12 points for Rock Hill (4-13, 3-6).

On Thursday, Rock Hill visits Fairland and South Point goes to Coal Grove.

Rock Hill 4 8 8 13 = 33

South Point 11 6 19 12 = 48

ROCK HILL (4-13, 3-6): Aleigha Matney 2 0 2-2 6, Hadyn Bailey 3 1 3-5 12, Emma Scott 1 0 1-2 3, Hope Easterling 0 0 1-2 1, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 5 0 1-4 11, MaKenzie Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1 8-15 33. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: H. Bailey.

SOUTH POINT (6-7, 5-6): Liz Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Camille Hall 2 1 4-7 11, Sarah Roach 1 1 2-2 7, Sidnea Belville 0 0 0-2 0, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Karmen Bruton 2 1 1-2 8, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4 8-13 48. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.