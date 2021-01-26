Arthur Cromwell
Arthur “Pete” Cromwell, 85, of Proctorville, died Jan. 10, 2021.
A receiving service will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville.
In lieu of flowers, Pete’s family would prefer donations to be made to the Riley Children’s Foundation Donate Riley Children’s Foundation (rileykids.org).
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Ironton bridge to be closed on Tuesday
The Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m.–3 p.m., for work by the Ohio Department... read more