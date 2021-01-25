January 27, 2021

IPD investigating ATV accident

By Staff Reports

Published 4:28 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The Ironton Police Department is investigating an ATV accident that happened over the weekend.

At 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, the IPD was notified that two all-terrain vehicles had crashed in the 300 block of S. Seventh Street.

Two people were transported to the hospital. One was treated and released. The other, a juvenile, remains in the hospital. Because of the age of the person, the IPD is not sharing any information about them at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and the IPD said on Monday that charges are pending.

