Emogene Borders

Emogene Borders

Emogene (Hall) Borders, 83, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Borders family.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

