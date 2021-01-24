Clutch FT shooting gives Lady Panthers 37-30 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The game was on the line, literally and figuratively.

Facing a one-point game going into the fourth quarter, the Chesapeake Lady Panthers and Gallipolis Blue Angels found themselves making several trips to the foul line.

Chesapeake was able to convert all but one of their 10 attempts while Gallipolis was 5-of-7 which resuled in the Lady Panthers coming away with a 37-30 Ohio Valley Conference win on Saturday.

Maddie Ward — who led Chesapeake with 13 points — scored 7 of her points in the fourth quarter including 5-of-6 at the foul line. Blake Anderson and Brooklyn McComas each went 2-for-2.

Gallipolis got just one basket from Preslee Reed in the quarter and the Blue Angels to go along with their free throws.

Reed finished with 11 points for the Blue Angels (4-7, 3-6).

Emily Duncan had 4 points and Anderson a triple in the first quarter as Chesapeake took a 10-7 lead. Reed also hit a 3-poitner and had 5 points.

Anderson had 4 points as Chesapeake went up 18-13 at the half. Koren Truance had a 3-pointer for Gallipolis.

Reed hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the third quarter as Gallipolis got within 24-23

Chesapeake is at Fairland on Monday.

Chesapeake 10 8 6 13 = 37

Gallipolis 7 6 10 7 = 30

CHESAPEAKE (10-5, 7-4): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-1 0, Blake Anderson 2 1 4-4 11, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 2-2 2, Maddie Ward 3 0 7-10 13, Emily Duncan 4 0 1-1 9, Ashlee Conely 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1 14-18 37. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Anderson.

GALLIPOLIS (4-7, 3-6): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 2-4 2, Asia Griffin 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Petro 2 0 0-0 4, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 2-2 2, Preslee Reed 3 2 1-2 11, Emma Hammons 1 0 2-6 4, Koren Truance 0 1 0-0 3, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3 7-14 30. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.