LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

COLUMBUS — In December, 13,735 new business filings were filed to the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division.

With the 2020 numbers now final, Ohioans have created a new record of 171,073 new business filings, surpassing 2019’s record of 130,621 new business filings.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” LaRose said. “Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is — Ohio entrepreneurs are.”

LaRose said entrepreneuers are “doing what they do best.”

“Finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done,” he said.

Last month’s new filings are a 51 percent increase from December 2019’s number of 9,071 new filings. Overall, total new business filings were 31 percent higher in 2020, as compared to the previous record in 2019.

LaRose’s office said those looking to start a new business can take advantage of quick and easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.