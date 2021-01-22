Ryan Thomas

June 8, 1980–Jan. 17, 2021

Ryan Neil Thomas, 40, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Ryan was born June 8, 1980, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Tommy Taylor and Cheryle Pennington Taylor.

He was employed as a vinyl assembler for Vinyl Craft.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Carver; a daughter, Rylan Thomas; three brothers, Brett Thomas, Randall Taylor and Tommy Dwayne Taylor and a sister, Kristeena Sly.

Service for Ryan was on Thursday at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating.

Interment was Friday at Memorial Burial Park.

