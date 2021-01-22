Perzell Dinkins
Perzell Dinkins
Perzell Dinkins, 54, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky, with visitation from noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Toby Nelson
Toby Nelson Toby Lee Nelson, 45, of Ironton, formerly of Franklin Furnace, died Jan. 16th, 2021, at his residence. A... read more