Perzell Dinkins

Perzell Dinkins, 54, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky, with visitation from noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.