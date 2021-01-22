January 22, 2021

  • 32°

Lecta Bush

By Obituaries

Published 2:23 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Lecta Bush

Lecta Mae Bush, 56, of Crown City, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the closing of Pick’n Save, there are petitions circulating online calling for another national grocery chain to open in Ironton. Where do you go for the majority of your grocery shopping?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business