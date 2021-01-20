South Point to begin renovations

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the Village of South Point has received its Capital Improvement funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and is preparing to move forward on renovations to its community center.

Gaskin said he was notified on Monday by the village’s fiscal officer that $196,000, for which no matching funds are required, is now available.

The funds from the state budget totaled $200,000, but $4,000 was kept by the state for administrative fees.

He said they would begin the process of demolition of outdated parts of the community center, such as the stage, on Tuesday.

He said the renovations include a utility room, two handicapped accessible restrooms and, if funds permit, new air conditioning.

An architect has been contacted and bidding on the project will take place this week.

Gaskin said the aim is for the work to be complete by July 9.

The community center and the adjacent park in the village are the site of the annual People for the Point Fourth of July celebration. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaskin thanked State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, who he said played a key role in securing the funding.