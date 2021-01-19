January 19, 2021

  • 43°

Samuel Hall Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Samuel Hall Jr.

Samuel Lee Hall Jr., 87, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a private family burial at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the closing of Pick’n Save, there are petitions circulating online calling for another national grocery chain to open in Ironton. Where do you go for the majority of your grocery shopping?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business